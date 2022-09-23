Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh slams IndiGo over extra charges for carrying "goalkeeper baggage"

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Friday posted a tweet in which he expressed his disappointment at IndiGo airlines for charging him extra for his "goalkeeper baggage".

The goalkeeper highlighted that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) allows him to carry a hockey stick which is over 40 inches, however on the contrary the airline demanded more than a thousand rupees for him to carry the same.





Sreejesh took to Twitter and wrote a post, "FIH allow me to play with a 41 inch hockey stick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch. What to do? Pay extra Rs 1,500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage," with a hashtag loot.

Sreejesh has recently been nominated for the FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2021-22. Sreejesh was a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning team.

The star goalkeeper was awarded the 'World Games Athlete of the Year 2021' award for his outstanding performance in 2021. He became the second Indian player to receive this award.

The Indian team have been drawn in Pool D with England, Spain and Wales for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, scheduled to be played from January 13-29 2023. (ANI)

