Indian hockey team receive new kit ahead of FIH Series Final

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:47 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 1 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Men's Series Finals, Hockey India on Saturday unveiled team's new look for the tournament.
The new uniform is a darker shade of blue which sports the Indian tri-colour on the sleeves and on the shoulders.
India captain Manpreet Singh said that they are thrilled to receive the new-look and newly designed Indian uniform ahead of the tournament.
"We feel a lot of pride in wearing the India jersey and several young players work hard round the year to find an opportunity to wear the India kit which also features their unique Hockey India playing number and only a few are fortunate enough to have this privilege. The official Playing Kit always holds a very special place in every player's heart and we are thrilled to receive this new-look, newly designed Indian uniform ahead of our important campaign at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019," Singh said in a statement.
Along with men's team, women's team also got the new-look official playing kit and they will be seen wearing it at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima in Japan starting from June 15.
Women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal also expressed excitement, saying that the colours are bold and reflect the aggression they want to showcase in their game.
"We absolutely love the new uniform. We also received new training kit and we are excited about it. The colours are bold, vibrant and I think in a way reflects the aggression we want to showcase in our game. The material used is dry-fit making it very light and breathable when we play matches," Rampal said.
India will face Russia for their first FIH Series Finals match at Kalinga Stadium on June 6. (ANI)

