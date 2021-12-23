Indian hockey team retain no.3 spot in FIH Men's ranking, women's team slip to 9th spot

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey have retained their third spot in the FIH hockey rankings behind Australia and Belgium who are ranked first and second respectively.

The Indian women's team on the other hand has slipped to the ninth spot of the FIH rankings whereas the Netherlands are at the numero uno spot.

The Indian men's team reached their best ever ranking of third-ever since the FIH rankings were introduced this year. The Olympics bronze medallist have retained their position with 2296.038 points after finishing a disappointing third in the Asian Champions Trophy losing to Japan in the semi-final and beating arch-rivals Pakistan to end up with a bronze medal.



Olympics silver medallist Australia are leading the table with 2642.258 points while Olympic champions Belgium are placed at second spot with 2632.121 points.

In FIH women's ranking, the Indian team has slipped one place to the ninth spot after attaining its best ever ranking this year by finishing an impressive fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian women's team slipped a place in ranking as they had to withdraw from the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Donghae in South Korea. The Indian women's team now have 1810.321 points in their bag while the Netherlands are right on top with 3015.356 points. (ANI)

