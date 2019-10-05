India captain Manpreet Singh
Indian hockey team returns after successful tour of Belgium

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Indian hockey team on Saturday returned to the country after a successful tour of Belgium.
The team won all their five matches during the tour, two against Spain and three against Belgium. The tour commenced on September 26 and concluded on October 3.
In the opening match, they secured 2-0 win over Belgium followed by 1-6 and 1-5 victory over Spain in the next two clashes. India then went on to win the final two matches against Belgium.
India coach Graham Reid called it a 'perfect preparation' for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers.
"It was perfect preparation as Olympic qualifiers are coming in four weeks time. So, it was pretty ideal preparation to play against Belgium and Spain," Reid told ANI.
The captain of the team, Manpreet Singh, said the wins boosted their confidence.
"We played against Belgium and Spain and won. Our confidence level is up. It will help in the qualifying rounds. Everyone's performance was good during the tour and they gave their best. We will now focus on the qualifying rounds," Singh said. (ANI)

