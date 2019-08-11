Indian hockey teams leave for Olympic Test Event

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Both Indian Men's and Women's teams left from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Sunday to take part in the Olympic Test event starting in Tokyo, Japan from August 17 this year.

The event will help in providing good exposure for the team ahead of the Olympic qualifiers in November.

"I believe this tournament is a good opportunity for youngsters to shine as we will all be watched closely ahead of the team selection for the Olympic Qualifiers," Indian men's team skipper Harmanpreet Singh said in a statement.

"We are positively working towards making the Olympic Qualification. Playing at this venue will help us understand the playing conditions there and we are looking forward to a good tournament," he added.

The men's team will play against hosts Japan, New Zealand and Malaysia while the women's team will play against Australia, China and Japan.

"We have done well against Japan and China in the past year but the one team we are looking forward to doing well against is Australia. A win against them will make a big impact for our team's preparations for the Olympic Qualifier," Indian women's team captain Rani said.

The men's team will play their first match against Malaysia whereas the women's side will take on hosts Japan on August 17. (ANI)

