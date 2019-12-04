Indian Junior Women's Hockey defeat New Zealand by 2-0

Canberra [Australia], Dec 4 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey team thrashed New Zealand by 2-0 during their opening match in the 3 Nations Tournament here on Wednesday.

India got off to an aggressive start and scored the first of the match in the 15th minute with the help of Lalrindiki's strike. New Zealand failed to score an equalizer and India maintained 1-0 lead over their opponents after the conclusion of first-half.

In the third quarter, India won two Penalty Corners but failed to capitalize and hence, the scoreline remained at 1-0. As the third quarter was approaching the end, New Zealand won a Penalty Corner but they too could not manage to score a goal.

Midfielder Prabhleen Kaur then scored a goal in the 60th minute, handing India a 2-0 lead over New Zealand.

On December 3, the opening day of the 3 Nations Tournament, New Zealand had defeated the host country Australia by 3-1. India will now take on Australia on Thursday. (ANI)

