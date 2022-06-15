Indian junior women's hockey team leaves for Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 15 (ANI): The Indian junior women's hockey team left for Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday evening for the upcoming Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022, which will be held from June 19 to June 26.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team, led by Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 19, 2022 in UCD Dublin.



"We are excited about this tour. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to play against some quality teams. It will provide us with much-needed exposure and help us understand which areas to focus more on in our training. It's a great responsibility to lead the Indian Junior Women's Team and I am looking forward to doing my best and making the most out of this opportunity, "Captain Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke stated prior to the team's departure.





Following Ireland, India will face the Netherlands on June 20, 2022. The Indian Team will play Ukraine in their third game on June 22, 2022, and the United States of America (USA) in their final league stage match on June 23, 2022.



Speaking about the team preparedness, Vaishnavi said, "The preparations have been really well for the tournament. Our focus will be to execute our plans and improve match-by-match in the competition. We're fully prepared and ready to put our best foot forward in the tournament."



After the league round concludes, the top two teams on the points table will compete in the Final on June 26, 2022. Meanwhile, on the same day, the third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Bronze Medal Play-off match. (ANI)

