Indian men's hockey team visits National War Memorial post their victorious return from CWG 2022

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, the Indian Men's Hockey Team, post their victorious return from Commonwealth Games 2022, visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi which awards an opportunity to every citizen to express their gratitude to the brave and martyred soldiers of the nation.

The eleven-member team showed their deep interest in visiting this monument of great national importance which symbolises a long tradition of unflinching, loyalty, valour and sacrifice in the line of duty.

With the inquisitiveness of knowing and learning about the glorious history of the country, the team took a tour around the monument and visited the Veerta Chakra (circle of bravery), Tyag Chakra (circle of sacrifice), Param Yodhdha sthal etc. Meanwhile, coming over the walls of Tyag Chakra, some of the team members said, "It is really a proud moment for us to see more than 26000 names of martyrs etched here and without missing the chance, we would like to offer our homage to the martyrs of Kargil War."



Having paid the tribute and saluting the fallen heroes, the squad went on to see the murals of six significant battles fought by the courageous soldiers of the nation. Drawing inspiration from the 'Chakravyuh' formation, the iconic National War Memorial boasts of thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that bears the eternal flame 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.

"Like the eternal flame in the Amar Chakra, one of the concentric circles, our heroes as well as their act of gallantry will remain immortal in our hearts," said Manpreet Singh, captain of the Men's Hockey Team.

He also added that with this visit they realised that the National War Memorial has so much information and knowledge to offer. "We are aware about some soldiers and their act of bravery, but visiting this monument, we realised that there are tales of inspiration about each unsung hero of the country. And we request everyone to take out some time and visit this place to honour the people who have laid down their lives so that we live peacefully. We are inspired and touched."

Indian men's hockey team got a silver medal at the recently concluded CWG 2022.

A dominant performance by Australia ended India's Gold medal dream in hockey at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the final. India had to settle for a silver medal. Australia won the match 7-0. Goals were scored by Blake Govers (9'), Nathan Ephraums (14', 42'), Jacob Anderson (22', 27'), Tom Wickham (26') and Flynn Ogilvie (46'). (ANI)

