Indian men's, women's hockey team players share heartfelt messages ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Indian men's and women's hockey teams have witnessed several highs and played an essential part in the growth of the nation.

As India is on the brink of completing 75 years of Independence, a few of the Indian men's and women's hockey team players shared heartfelt messages ahead of the special day.

"I would like to wish all the citizens of our country a very Happy Independence Day. This one is extra special for us as it's our 75th Independence Day. We have grown tremendously as a nation and especially in the field of sports. We are moving in the right direction," said the Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.



The Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia also wished her fellow citizens a Happy Independence Day, "It's a great honour and pride for us to complete 75 years of Independence. I wish all Indians a very Happy Independence Day. I hope you enjoy the day and also look back at how far we have come. We have done exceedingly well in sports in the last few years and I am certain that we are going to get stronger from here," said Savita.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team defender Harmanpreet Singh said, "It's been absolutely fantastic to see our growth as a nation in the last few years and I am eager to see how far we can go in the future. The determination and persistence we have shown in every field are simply amazing. I wish all the citizens of India a very Happy Independence Day and all the very best for the upcoming challenges."

The Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh expressed, "There's no greater pride than playing for your country and therefore Independence Day is always special for me. The citizens of our country have worked tirelessly to take India to the greatest of heights in all fields and it's been truly magnificent to be a small part of this journey. I wish everyone happiness and light this Independence Day."

The Indian women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya also reiterated the same sentiment, "This is a special day for all of us as India completes 75 years of Independence. I always feel very proud of the way our nation has grown over the years. Our growth on the sports field has also been absolutely spectacular and I hope that we keep evolving as a nation in the years to come."

Meanwhile, midfielder Salima Tete said, "A very Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. We have grown and evolved as a nation in the last 75 years and we have to continue to put in the hard work to make our nation even greater. We have moved forward leaps and bounds especially in the field of sports in the last few years and it's been amazing to be a part of this beautiful journey with my country." (ANI)

