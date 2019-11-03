Representative Image
Indian women hockey team midfielder Monika completes 150 international caps

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:53 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha), [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The second match in the two-legged FIH Olympic Qualifiers witnessed the Indian women's hockey team midfielder Monika achieve the milestone of completing 150 international caps.
The 25-year-old from Chandigarh, Punjab who made her international debut in 2012 against New Zealand in Naples, has since been an integral part of the Indian team.
She was part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea and represented the country in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, a historic moment for India as the women's team had qualified for the event after 36 years.
Monika's performance was significant in India's victory at the 2017 Women's Asia Cup where the team defeated China in the final. She was also part of the Indian team that won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and she also played an important role in the team's magnificent 5-1 win against the USA on Friday.
"It is an incredible feeling to complete 150 international matches here in Bhubaneswar. It was always a dream for me to play in front of a home crowd and what better place than the fantastic Kalinga Stadium. I thank all the spectators who have come to cheer for us and watch our matches against the I could not have achieved this milestone without the support of my teammates and constant motivation from our support staff, Hockey India and of course my family," Monika said in an official statement. (ANI)

