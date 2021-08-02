Indian women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for making history and reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. India beat Australia 1-0 as they moved into the semis at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Splendid performance. Women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020. We are into the semifinals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the women's hockey team -- we're right behind you," tweeted Thakur.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals in what was a splendid display from the Women in Blue.



"India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness," tweeted Rijiju.

In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1. (ANI)

