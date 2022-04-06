Indian Women's Hockey Team named for FIH Pro League against Netherlands

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): Hockey India named the 22-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League matches against World No.1 Netherlands on April 8 and April 9 here at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The team will be led by Savita and Vice Captained by Deep Grace Ekka. While the team list includes new faces in defender Mahima Choudhary and forward Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, experienced striker Rani has been named in the probables after a long injury lay-off. She has been out of action since the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year where she led the team to a historic fourth-place finish.

The Indian Team for the double-header against the Netherlands features goalkeepers Savita and Rajani Etimarpu, defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam. The midfield will see Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppo, Sonika, Neha, and Mahima Choudhary.

The forward line will see newcomer Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani and Mariana Kujur. Additionally, Upasana Singh while Preeti Dubey and Vandana Katariya have been named as standbys.

Talking about the team, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "It's great to be back on the field for our Hockey Pro League games vs the Netherlands after the disappointment of England not being able to visit. With our Juniors playing the Junior World Cup we have the opportunity to use the depth of our core group and I am excited to potentially see some new faces on the field making their debut in these games. Rani has also worked hard to be back in contention and if this training week goes well I hope we can play her in one of the games."

"The Netherlands is a formidable opponent, they have shown last weekend against the USA that they score goals easily and play from a tight defence. We are looking to build on our own performance since our last games vs Germany and am excited to hopefully show our progress against a strong opponent," she added.

The Indian Women's team is currently placed fourth in the pool table, having played six matches so far where they have won 3 matches and added a point with a shoot the win as well. The Netherlands, on the other hand, has won 5 out of the six matches they have played and have gained an extra point from a shoot out win.

India Women's Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain) and Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Rashmita Minz and Suman Devi Thoudam

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppa, Sonika, Neha and Mahima Choudhary

Forwards: Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani and Mariana Kujur

Standbys: Upasana Singh, Preeti Dubey and Vandana Katariya. (ANI)