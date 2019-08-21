The Indian Women’s Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event as they registered a 2-1 victory against Japan. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)
The Indian Women’s Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event as they registered a 2-1 victory against Japan. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)

Indian women's hockey team win Olympic Test Event, beat Japan 2-1

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:18 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 21 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event by registering a 2-1 win against Japan in the final at Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.
Navjot Kaur (11') and Lalremsiami (33') scored the goals for India, while Japan's only goal of the match came in the 12th minute with Minami Shimizu scoring for them.
India dominated the first 10 minutes and finally managed to find the breakthrough in the 11th minute when a brilliant team-move saw Navjot Kaur take the lead for India.
The forward kept her nerve under pressure and produced a fine finish in front of the goal to make it a great start for the team. However, the next minute saw Japan strike back immediately with a well-crafted field goal, which was put into the back of the net by Minami Shimizu to make it 1-1.
In the second quarter both the teams focus on their defensive structure, and tread carefully in the attacking third.
India had a few chances in the first few minutes, with the likes of Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur combining well on the attacking front, but could not produce a goal-scoring opportunity.
It was an aggressive start from the Indian team after the half-time break as they won themselves a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.
India's prolific drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur stepped up to take the execution, but her shot was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper Megumi Kageyama. But the rebound fell to India's young forward Lalremsiami, who did not make a mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-1 to India.
It was a huge blow to the hosts who were finding it difficult to cope up with India's rhythm, but after some tough battles in the midfield, the Japanese team earned themselves back-to-back penalty corners in the 42nd minute.
However, India's defense was up to the task and made sure that they protect their lead. India also had a penalty corner in the 45th minute, but could not extend their lead.
India's task in the last quarter was to retain their lead, while Japan seemed determined to find the equalizer. It was a nervous last quarter for both the teams as there was the pressure of the final.
The first chance of the last quarter fell to India, who had an opportunity to make it 3-1 but could not make the most of it as Kageyama made a diving save.
The situation became tense for both the teams in the last few minutes of the match, and Japan won themselves back-to-back penalty corners, but Indian goalkeeper Savita made a great save on the second attempt to make sure that India registers a 2-1 win. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:22 IST

Haryana Police inspector bags gold in World Police Games

Chandigarh [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Haryana Police Inspector Nirmala has bagged a gold medal in wrestling at the World Police and Fire Games 2019, which were held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:10 IST

Athletes from Jammu and Kashmir will now get better facilities,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom on Wednesday supported Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the athletes from the new Union Territories will get better facilities to showc

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:57 IST

Pant needs to work on shot-selection: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant needs to work on his shot selection to perform well in the limited-overs format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Bhaichung Bhutia flag-off 'Op-Blue Freedom' dive

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday made the flag-off dive for Delhi-NCT leg for the Op-Blue Freedom at SPM Swimming Pool Complex here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:29 IST

Lilima Minz completes 150 international caps, Hockey India...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday congratulated Women's hockey team's Lilima Minz, who completed 150 international caps for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:29 IST

PCB announces World Test Championship, T20I schedule against England

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule of men's team's tour of England next year. The team will take on England in three Tests and as many T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:08 IST

I gave my maximum whenever got opportunity at Barcelona, says Malcom

Leeds [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Zenit forward Malcom said that he gave his maximum at his previous club Barcelona whenever he was called to play.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:07 IST

ICC appoints match officials, confirms teams squad for Women's...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 21 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of umpires and match referees for the group stage matches of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, and also confirmed the eight participating squads.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:57 IST

ECB announces England's 2020 international schedule

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): England Cricket Board on Wednesday announced 2020 international schedule for the men's team who will play six matches of each format with four different international teams.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:40 IST

PCB invites 12 cricketers for training programme at NCA

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday invited twelve budding cricketers from all over the country for 'Emerging Players High-Performance Skill and Training Programme' at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:14 IST

Jason Roy passes concussion test

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy passed the concussion test on Wednesday. He was hit on the head while batting in the nets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:50 IST

Tim Paine expecting 'the very best David Warner this week'

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 21 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine is expecting 'the very best David Warner this week' despite 32-year-old's disappointing performance in the Ashes so far.

Read More
iocl