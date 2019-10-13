Rani Rampal
Rani Rampal

Indian women's team arrive in Kalinga Stadium to attend national camp

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:11 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As the FIH Olympic Qualifiers are inching closer, the Indian women's hockey team arrived in Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday to attend a national coaching camp which will commence from October 14.
The camp will focus on the team's preparation for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, which are scheduled to be played on November 1 and 2.
India skipper Rani Rampal seems elated ahead of their matches against the USA.
"We have two weeks time before the qualifying matches. We can train at the same venue where we have to play. We are very excited about the two games as we were waiting for the long for those encounters. We have prepared well so far and it is the final time to execute," Rampal told ANI.
"We are not going to change our strategy in the coming days as we have done what we have to do," she added.
India will play two matches against the USA. The best of two matches will determine the team that qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.
India women, who were recently on their tour to England, displayed good performance as they won one match and lost the other. The rest of the three matches witnessed a draw between India and Great Britain. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Sultan of Johar Cup: India trounce New Zealand 8-2

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian junior team trounced New Zealand 8-2 in their second match of 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:39 IST

India was better than us in every department, says Faf du...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat in the second Test match on Sunday, South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis has admitted that India was better than them in every department.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:21 IST

Gautam Gambhir's foundation to take care of 100 children of bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is over the moon and has announced that his NGO GG Foundation will take care of 100 children of those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:59 IST

Will change medal's colour from silver to gold next time, says...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 13 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani, who bagged a silver in the Women's World Boxing Championship, said she will change her medal's colour to gold in the next edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:07 IST

Cricket fraternity congratulates Indian team on record-breaking victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team after it registered a massive victory over South Africa in the second Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:52 IST

Great team effort, spirit shown by boys: Virat Kohli after...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the teammates as they showcased a 'great team effort and spirited' performance after they won a second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:07 IST

George Linde to replace injured Keshav Maharaj in third Test...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 13 (ANI): South Africa spinner George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in the third Test match against India after the latter sustained a right-shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:46 IST

Mitchell Marsh sustains right-hand injury

Perth [Australia], Oct 13 (ANI): Western Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh on Sunday sustained a right-hand injury during his team's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:45 IST

Indian team arrive in Kolkata for upcoming clash against Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian team landed here on Sunday for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:32 IST

Pune Test: India defeat South Africa by 137 runs and an innings,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by 137 runs and an innings in the second Test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:53 IST

Sports ministry decides to make sporting infrastructure accessible to all

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Ministry of sports on Sunday decided to allow national and state sports federations, leagues and clubs to organise sports events in all sporting facilities owned by the government, free of cost, in an attempt of provide impetus to the Fit India Movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:51 IST

India's 22-member squad for National Coaching Camp announced

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Sunday announced a 22-member squad for the National Coaching Camp ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More
iocl