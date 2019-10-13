Indian women's team arrive in Kalinga Stadium to attend national camp

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As the FIH Olympic Qualifiers are inching closer, the Indian women's hockey team arrived in Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday to attend a national coaching camp which will commence from October 14.

The camp will focus on the team's preparation for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, which are scheduled to be played on November 1 and 2.

India skipper Rani Rampal seems elated ahead of their matches against the USA.

"We have two weeks time before the qualifying matches. We can train at the same venue where we have to play. We are very excited about the two games as we were waiting for the long for those encounters. We have prepared well so far and it is the final time to execute," Rampal told ANI.

"We are not going to change our strategy in the coming days as we have done what we have to do," she added.

India will play two matches against the USA. The best of two matches will determine the team that qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

India women, who were recently on their tour to England, displayed good performance as they won one match and lost the other. The rest of the three matches witnessed a draw between India and Great Britain. (ANI)

