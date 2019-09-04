Intl Hockey Federation announces schedule for Pro League 2020

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 4 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule for the second edition of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday which includes 144 matches.

In the opening match, China will play against the Netherlands (Women) on January 11, 2020, while a European dual between neighbours Belgium and the Netherlands, men and women, will conclude the League on June 28 next year.

The Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign in the tournament against the Netherlands on January 19 next year.

The schedule was approved in April by the FIH Executive Board upon recommendation from the national associations participating in the FIH Pro League.

As announced earlier this year, the 2020 edition welcomes another powerhouse of international hockey with India joining the men's competition.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said, "After a successful start of our very first global home and away league, we're looking forward to pursuing the growth of the FIH Pro League. This new match schedule enables to reduce by half the travel of the teams as compared to last year, therefore decreasing costs for teams, benefitting athletes' welfare and reducing the impact on the environment.

"We welcome India, a great addition to the League! I invite all hockey fans, but also all those who have not had the chance to experience a hockey match yet, to go to the stadiums, see hockey at its best and enjoy the spirit of our sport!" he added. (ANI)

