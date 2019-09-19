Representative image
Representative image

Journey back into the team has been a long, hard one: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:09 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam who has cemented her place as a regular in the women's national hockey team has said that making a comeback into the side after her injury was a long and hard one.
"It has been a long, hard journey back into the team after suffering my second major injury in 2018. It was an important year in terms of the tournaments which were happening, and missing the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup London 2018, Asian Games 2018 and the AHF Women's Champions Trophy was a major blow for me psychologically," Pukhrambam said.
"They were all major tournaments and any player would want to represent the country at such events, but it wasn't meant to be. However, now I have the chance to stay fit and keep performing for my country," she added.
She suffered long-term injuries in 2016 and 2018 and it played a spoilsport in the midfielder's playing career as she missed the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup London 2018 and the Asian Games.
The midfielder led the side at the Rio Olympics 2016 but it was not an easy task for Pukhrambam as she had just suffered an injury to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the beginning of the year.
However, she recovered from the injury in quick time to make it to the Indian squad for the prestigious quadrennial event.
"I think 2016 was probably the hardest year for me towards the start because it was the year of the Olympic Games, and it had always been my dream to represent the country at the Olympics. But with the hard work put in by the medical staff into my recovery, I was able to make it to the team, and was bestowed with the huge honour of captaining the side," the midfielder said.
The 27-year-old was also the skipper of the junior women's team which bagged the bronze medal at the World Cup in Monchengladbach in 2013, and she recalled the victory as one of the best moments of her career.
"I think the bronze medal at the Junior World Cup in Germany was the best moment for me so far in my career. We beat England in the shoot-out in the Bronze Medal match. We were all very happy with the performance, but the best thing about that win was that it gave our entire team the belief that we could beat anyone," she said.
"I have missed a lot of tournaments in the recent past, but I am very determined now to be a part of the Indian team and help my team in achieving our goals. The first upcoming test for us will be the tour of England where we will be playing against a strong Great Britain team. After that, we will have the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha where we face USA, so we will be focusing on preparing well, and producing our best collective performances in the upcoming two months," she added.
The team is scheduled to play five matches against Great Britain in Marlow, England from September 27 to October 4, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:49 IST

PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Changzhou [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open on Thursday, losing her second-round match against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:41 IST

Provisional entry lists announced for IAAF World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 19 (ANI): One-thousand-nine-hundred athletes from 209 teams will be in action in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019, provisional entry list confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:12 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for post of HCA President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:40 IST

Mismanagement kept Hima Das out of World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After ace athlete Hima Das was ruled out of the World Championships due to back injury, it has now come into public domain that her injury was life-threatening and despite that she continued running in various championships in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:37 IST

This day, 13 years ago Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): On this day 13 years back, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:36 IST

Saurabh Dubey replaces Dhrushant Soni in India U23 squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U23 squad which is set to play a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:06 IST

Shahid Afridi praises Virat Kohli, calls him 'great player'

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his batting in the second T20I against South Africa and called him a 'great player'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:30 IST

Cricket Ireland appoints Ed Joyce as head coach for women's team

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 19 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has announced former cricketer Ed Joyce as the permanent head coach of the women's cricket team on a two-year contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:55 IST

Stafanie Taylor completes 100 T20I matches

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor completed her 100th T20I on Wednesday as she played against Australia in the last third match of the T20 series in Bridgetown.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:44 IST

PCB fines Aliya Riaz, warns Najiha Alvi for showing dissent at...

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 per cent of her match fee while her teammate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level two and level one violations for showing dissent on umpire's decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:30 IST

Sri Lanka A squad announced for Bangladesh series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced their 'A' team squad for the upcoming Test and ODI home series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:52 IST

Indian team 'formidable but not unbeatable': South African...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After India beat South Africa by seven wickets, batsman Temba Bavuma said that the Indian team is "formidable but not unbeatable".

Read More
iocl