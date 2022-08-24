Khelo India U-16 Women's Hockey League: Phase one of competition ends with some thrilling action

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The seventh and final day of Khelo India Under-16 Women's Hockey League Phase-1 saw Sports Authority of India 'A', Sports Hostel Odisha, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy, Har Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registering wins in their respective pool matches.



In the first match on Tuesday, Sports Authority of India 'A' defeated Smart Hockey Academy Raipur 17-0 in their Pool A match. Binati Minz (1', 8', 50'), Kajal (2', 24', 25'), Tanuja Toppo (5', 22', 59') and Dipika Barwa (20', 32', 43') each scored three goals, while F Lalbiaksiami (12'), Karuna Minz (14'), Jyoti Xaxa (28'), Captain Sunelita Toppo (41') and Nisha Dadel (56') scored a goal each for Sports Authority of India 'A'.



In the second match of the day, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-1 in Pool A. Monica Tirkey (24', 47', 55', 60') smashed four goals, while Archana Xalxo (9', 31', 58') bagged a hat-trick, and Sushmita Dungdung (6') and Premsila Bage (52') scored a goal each for Sports Hostel, Odisha.



In the third match of the day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy registered a massive 27-0 win over Mumbai School Sports Association in Pool A. Captain Nisha (5', 11', 17', 25', 28', 32', 40', 42', 45', 47', 49', 54') led from the front as she scored a total of 12 goals, while Pooja (15', 30', 35', 50', 51', 58') scored six and Sunaina (1', 21', 23', 24') smashed four goals for the winning team. Deepika (27', 37') scored two and Yashika (12'), Payal (38') and Preeti (53') scored a goal each in what was Ghumanhera Risers Academy's massive win on the final day of the phase-1.



In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat outplayed Citizen Hockey XI 21-0 to remain unbeaten in phase 1 of the tournament. Sakshi Rana (23', 28', 29', 30', 43', 46', 58') starred with seven goals, while Captain Khushi (5', 33', 55'), Ravina (6', 12', 37'), Manjinder (1', 21', 54') and Riya (38', 44', 50') each bagged a hat-trick, and Sakshi (31', 41') netted twice for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat in Pool A match.





Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sports Authority of India 'B' in a thrilling Pool B match on the final day. Tanvi (3') and Sujata Jayant (49') were the goalscorers for the winning team.



In the sixth match of the day, Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy defeated Anantapur Hockey Academy 7-0 in Pool B. Gadghe Komal Sunilrao (39', 52', 53', 54') starred with four goals, while Kodarvi Twinkal Anilbhai (18', 44') netted twice and Gamar Parvati Sardarbhai (27') scored a goal for the winning team.

In the seventh match of the day, Har Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 7-0 win over Salute Hockey Academy to finish phase 1 on top of Pool B. Kirti (26', 41', 53') bagged a hat-trick, while Captain Pooja (15'), Shashi Khasha (37'), Bharti (44') and Seeema (59') scored a goal each for Har Hockey Academy in the penultimate match of phase -1.



In the last match of phase- 1, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Delhi Hockey 12-0. Nirmala Senbar (18', 48'), Doli Bhoi (19', 45'), Neharika Toppo (24', 42'), and Anushka Bhawre (33', 51') each netted twice, while Khushboo Kukur (1'), Captain Ahalya Lakra (7'), Pragya Patel (27') and Harpreet Kaur (56') scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.



Phase 2 of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (Under-16) will be played in October 2022 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

