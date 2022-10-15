Khelo India Women's Hockey League: SAI 'A', Citizen Hockey XI, MP Hockey Academy register wins on day Two

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Sports Authority of India 'A', Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation, Citizen Hockey XI, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, HAR Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of Gujarat registered wins in their respective matches on the second day of Khelo India Women's Hockey League (Under-16) Phase-2, Lucknow on Friday.

As per a press release from Hockey India, in the first match of the day, Sports Authority of India 'A' registered a massive 12-0 victory over Ghumanhera Risers Academy. Sonali Ekka (4', 15', 26') smashed three goals for Sports Authority of India 'A', while Taniya Toppo, the Captain (30', 31') netted two goals. Misha Dadel (5'), Kajal (8'), Binati Minz (16'), Karuna Minz (28'), Dipika Barwa (40'), Tanisha Ekka (45') and F Lalbiaksiami (56') were also on the scoresheet.

Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation beat Smart Hockey Academy 9-0 in the second contest of the day. Ravina (9', 18'), Khushi (10', 42') and Jyoti (25', 43') scored a brace each in the game while Sakshi (3'), Riya (15') and Bhavya (51') found the back of the net once.



Citizen Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, 2-0 in the third match of the day. Mahi (22') started the scoring for the Citizen Hockey Academy and Diya (40') scored the only other goal of the game to secure the win for Citizen Hockey Academy.

In the fourth match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, 1-0 in a close-run affair. The Captain of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy Krishna Sharma (34') scored the all-important decisive goal through a penalty corner.

HAR Hockey Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 11-1 in the fifth encounter of the day. Shashi Khasha (14', 17', 26', 49', 58') was the standout performer with five goals while Seema (28', 40') and Supriya (35', 56') netted two goals each for HAR Hockey Academy. Kirti (2') and Diksha (20') also got on the scoresheet for HAR Hockey Academy. The only goal for Salute Hockey Academy was scored by their Captain Divya (54').

In the last game of the day, Sports Authority of Gujarat defeated Anantapur Hockey Academy 8-0. Kodarvi Twinkle Anilbhai (22', 26', 45', 50') was the standout performer for the Sports Authority of Gujarat on their way to victory. Gadghe Komal Sunilrao (52', 53') scored two goals, Bariya Ami Dhanshyambhai (47') and Taral Parvati Karsanbhai (51') scored one goal each for Sports Authority of Gujarat. (ANI)

