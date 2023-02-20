Khelo India Women's Hockey League Under-21: Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation, SAI A register wins

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The second Khelo India Women's Hockey League Under-21 was inaugurated at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium on Sunday with the unveiling of trophies by Harbinder Singh Arjuna Awardee 1964 Gold Medalist of Olympics (Triple Olympian) and Devesh Chauhan Arjuna Awardee Double Olympian.

A total of two matches were played today in which Sports Authority of India A team defeated Salute Hockey Academy by 13-0 and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated HIM Hockey Academy by 11-0.

Harbinder Singh, who has represented India in three Olympics and who is also a member of the National Selection Committee of Hockey India, was present as the chief guest on the occasion of the inauguration of the second Khelo India Women's Hockey League. He said it was a commendable effort by the Union government to organise the women's hockey league. He added, "In the coming times from these Khelo India Leagues, the country will get such promising players who will play for India and also win medals in the Olympics.



"I congratulate Khelo India and Sports Authority of India for successfully organizing the last two Women's Khelo India Leagues held this year and last year in U-21 and U-16 categories. I wish all the participating teams and players all the best, " said three-time hockey Olympian Harbinder Singh.

Devesh Chauhan, present as a guest of honour on this occasion, who has represented India in two Olympics, while expressing his views said that the Government of India is providing a lot of opportunities to talented players to improve their performance through the Khelo India Leagues. Now it is the responsibility of every player to work hard and try to fulfil his dream of playing for India.

Also on this occasion, Piyush Dubey (High-Performance Manager of India for Hockey) who has been the coach of the Indian men's hockey team that won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, was present along with the administrator of the National Stadium Dilip Singh National Stadium. (ANI)

