Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiu hopeful of India reviving its lost glory in hockey

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that he is hopeful that India will revive its lost glory in the world of hockey.
India's both men's and women's teams will be playing their Tokyo Olympics qualifiers today at the Kalinga stadium against Russia and the USA respectively.
"I have come to Bhubaneswar to cheer and encourage both men's and women's teams in the Olympic qualifier match. Hopefully, India will revive its lost glory in hockey," Rijiju told the reporters.
"I am extremely hopeful that this time both men and women will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic," added Rijiju, who visited the city to watch the qualifiers.
"As the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, it is my responsibility to ensure that our boys and girls are being encouraged appropriately and are provided with support wherever necessary. So, I have come personally to cheer our teams," he said.
Rijiju is also elated and impressed over the support given to various sports in the state of Odisha.
"Secondly, I am very impressed with the way in which the Odisha government is supporting sports. Odisha government, for the last so many years, has taken tremendous initiatives to encourage various sports disciplines. So, these kinds of important international matches are awarded on the basis of the support extended by the local government," Rijiju said.
"...I also extend my hearty congratulations to the people of Odisha for showing tremendous enthusiasm in sports," he added.
The minister said all the necessary steps are being taken to ensure that India displays the 'best-ever' performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Government of India, the Department of Sports along with the Indian Olympic Association in collaboration with all the sports federation are taking all necessary steps to ensure that Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the best ever performance by India. Winning or losing that I cannot say, but we will give the best-ever shot in terms of our preparation and performance," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

Courtney Walsh appointed Windies women's team assistant coach

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Friday appointed former fast bowler Courtney Walsh as the new assistant coach of the women's team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

'It was a really special moment', Ravi Rana on his SAFF heroics

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Days after the Indian team lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 for the first time, midfielder Ravi Rana on Friday termed as a "special moment" his heroic goal that led to a India win.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

Olympic qualifiers: India women beat USA by 5-1

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India women's hockey team thrashed the USA by 5-1 in the first leg of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:16 IST

Rohit Sharma 'fit' to play in first T20I against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma, who will be leading the team in the T20I series against Bangladesh, is fit and will feature in the match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:16 IST

Solskjaer uncertain over availability of Maguire, Lindelof,...

Manchester [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed uncertainty over the availability of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford in the match

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:11 IST

Pakistan women will aim to win ODI series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST

Saud Shakeel to captain Pakistan for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel was appointed the captain for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I, thus sealing the series whitewash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:44 IST

Andrew Tye to miss Pakistan series due to elbow surgery

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:43 IST

Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is 'just dream' for him to achieve that feat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:23 IST

AIFF signs MoU with German Football Association

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Football Association (DFB) here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:12 IST

International federations reach consensus on establishing rules...

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 1 (ANI): A group of international federations reached a consensus on establishing rules that will allow transgender athletes to enter elite female competitions.

Read More
iocl