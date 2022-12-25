KIYG Men's Under-18 Qualifiers: Haryana, Punjab, MP notch wins on day four

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 24 (ANI): Day four of the Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Men's Under 18) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha witnessed some captivating performances by Hockey Haryana, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh, who registered wins in their respective matches on Saturday.

In the opening match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey played out a 4-4 tie against Hockey Chandigarh in Pool A. Mohammad Haris (7'), Manoj Yadav (10'), Rahul Rajbhar (29') and Chandan Yadav (52') netted the goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. On the other hand, Surinder Singh (12', 50', 58', 59') led the charge for Hockey Chandigarh, as per a Hockey India press release.

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh by a big margin of 17-0 in the second Pool A match of the day. Lovepreet Singh (11', 12', 18', 48', 50', 54') was on top of his game, scoring six goals. Toshant (14', 32', 37') added three more, while Prikshit Panchal (2', 34') scored a brace. Amit Khasa (26'), Rohit Khatri (30'), Roshan (33'), Agyapal (44'), Gurnoor Grewal (45') and Amandeep (46') also added a goal each in the handsome win.



In the third Pool A match of the day, Hockey Punjab registered a 5-2 win over Manipur Hockey. Manmeet Singh (13', 56') and Dilraj Singh (50', 54') struck a brace each for the winning team, while Ujwal Singh (33') also found the back of the net. For Manipur Hockey, it was Thounaojam Luwang (9') and Silheiba Lisham (47') who made it to the scoresheet.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bihar 5-0 in the first Pool B match of the day. Bishal Lakra (20') scored the first goal of the match in the second quarter and Hockey Jharkhand picked up the pace after that to find the back of the net four more times. Amardeep Kujur (31'), Ghuran Lohra (35'), Joseph Topno (40') and Abhishek Guria (45') netted a goal each to contribute to the win.

In the second Pool B match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Association Of Odisha 7-2. Mohammad Zaid Khan (26', 27') struck a brace for the winning team, while Zameer Mohammad (20'), Ali Ahmad (34'), Shreyas Dhupe (36'), Kashif Khan (51') and Saddam Ahmad (56') scored a goal each. Paulus Lakra (5') and Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (38') were the scorers for the Hockey Association Of Odisha.

The third Pool B match between Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Hockey Arunachal was forfeited as both teams failed to arrive at the venue. (ANI)

