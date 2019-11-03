Representative Image
Representative Image

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay completes 100 international caps for India

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:03 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team's forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay achieved the milestone of completing his 100 international caps for the country on Saturday.
He accomplished this distinction during India's second match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha which took place against Russia here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in which India outclassed Russia 7-1 to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020 with an aggregate of 11-3.
The 25-year-old has been a regular member of the senior core group since the year 2014, and after having patiently waited for his turn to be part of the Indian team, Lalit made his international debut for the country at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2014.
However, after missing out on playing for the team following the quadrennial event, it was his consistent performances during the Hockey India League (HIL) for Kalinga Lancers that brought him to the reckoning, and the national selectors rewarded him with a place in the Indian team again in 2017. Since then, he has scored in some crucial matches for India, including the 2017 Men's Asia Cup where India won the gold medal.
He was also part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 and the Silver Medal at the FIH Men's Champions Trophy 2018.
Lalit's consistent performances since 2017 have seen him represent the country at some major tournaments. He was a part of the team which won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, gold medal at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2018.
The Forward from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh also took part in his second Men's World Cup at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Odisha 2018 where India were defeated in the quarter-finals.
Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India, congratulated Lalit Kumar Upadhyay on completing 100 International Caps for the country.
"I would like to congratulate Lalit Kumar Upadhyay on completing 100 International Caps for India. Lalit made his International debut in 2014 and has been a crucial member of the Indian team set-up ever since. His excellent skills in front of goal, along with the ability to link up with his teammates make him a very important player for the side, and he has helped the team in scoring some crucial goals over the years. I wish him all the best for the future," Ahmad said. (ANI)

