Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami received by the villagers.
Lalremsiami arrives in her village after winning FIH Women's Series Finals

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:13 IST

Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], June 26 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami, a member of the side which won FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima recently, was received at her village here in Kolasib district on Tuesday.
Lalremsiami lost her father to heart attack on Friday but stayed with her team to play semi-final and final on June 23 against Japan. She told her coach that she wants to play and make her father proud.
Kiren Rijiju, Union Sports Minister praised her effort of keep playing in the tournament even after losing her father, on Twitter.
A triumphant Indian team landed in New Delhi on Tuesday after winning the FIH Women's Series Finals against Japan. The team had defeated the tournament hosts Japan 3-1. Skipper Rani Rampal was awarded the best player of the tournament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the stupendous victory of Indian women's hockey team in the FIH Series Finals. (ANI)

