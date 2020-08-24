Learning the art of drag-flicking is turning point of my career: Gurjit Kaur

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team defender Gurjit Kaur believes that learning the art of drag-flicking properly has been the turning point of her career.

She has been a key member of the national side for the last few years. The defender was part of the silver medal-winning team at the Asian Games 2018 and was the leading goal-scorer in India's triumphant campaign at the FIH Women's Series Finals last year.

"I think learning the drag-flicking technique properly has been the turning point of my career. Everyone has a role to play in a hockey team and I am very happy about putting in a lot of effort to be a good drag-flicker for our side. I have received a lot of support from my teammates and coaches to learn and fine-tune the art of drag-flicking as my career has progressed," said the 24-year-old said in a Hockey India release.

Gurjit, who has gone on to become a crucial drag-flicker for the Indian side, said that she didn't have much knowledge about the art prior to joining the junior national camp in 2012.

"I didn't have a lot of knowledge about drag-flicking before I joined the junior national camp in 2012. I used to practice drag-flicking before I joined the camp, but I hadn't learned the basics of the technique properly. When I joined the camp then only, I understood the basics of drag-flicking and I kept getting better at it during the course of my career," the defender said.

When asked about the one thing that has helped her become a successful athlete at the international stage, Gurjit said that consistent hard work has never let her down.

"Working hard is the most important thing for anybody to be a successful athlete. I have worked very hard on my game and therefore I am enjoying the fruits now. I always train hard during practice sessions and I never give up in any situation. I will continue to put in my efforts and I am sure it will hold me in good stead throughout my career," she said. (ANI)

