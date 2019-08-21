Lilima Minz completes 150 international caps, Hockey India congratulates her

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India">Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday congratulated Women's hockey team's Lilima Minz, who completed 150 international caps for the country.

Minz, who made her international debut in 2011, touched the milestone during India's clash against Japan in the final of Olympic Test Event at Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, president, HI, said that Minz is a very determined player and has qualities that motivate other players.

"On behalf of India">Hockey India, I would like to congratulate Lilima on this wonderful milestone. She is a very determined player, who is resolute on the field and has qualities that motivate other players," said Ahmad in a statement.

"Lilima has over the years proved her worth in the Indian team with significant performances and has also been part of India's major victories. I wish her the very best in her endeavors for the future and hope that she continues to make the nation proud," Ahmad added.

The 25-year-old has represented the nation at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and was also a part of the side that won the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Korea. She then represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where the Indian Women's Hockey team made its first appearance after a gap of 36 years.

Minz said that it was an extremely proud moment for her and added that her teammates and support staff are like family members to her.

"It is an extremely proud moment for me to be completing 150 international caps for my country. My career took off after joining the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela, and I thank my coaches from Odisha who helped me in my formative years," said Minz in a statement.

"I feel fortunate to be part of this talented Indian team where teammates and support staff are more like family members," added Minz.

"The experience of representing the nation 150 times has been amazing over the years, and I have been fortunate enough to have won some medals for the country," she said.

"It is again an important phase leading up to next year's Olympic Games, and I am looking forward to achieving our team goals and keep making the country proud," Minz added. (ANI)

