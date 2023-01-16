Men's Hockey WC: Australia, Argentina share points after thrilling 3-3 draw

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): Three-time champions Australia and Argentina shared points after both sides treated the crowd to a thrilling 3-3 draw in their Pool A match of the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

With this draw, Australia have managed to maintain their top spot despite having the same number of points as Argentina. Goal difference differentiates the two teams who have four points each.

Australia dominated the game in the early minutes and had Argentina on the back foot. But Argentina fought back well with a counter-attack, earning a penalty stroke in fifth minute which was blocked by the Australian goalkeeper.

Australia won a PC in the ninth minute and Hayward Jeremy netted it to make it 1-0 for Australia.

At the end of the first quarter, Australia were leading the game 1-0.



In the second quarter, things started well for Argentina and Domene Tomas managed to smash the ball right past the keeper to make things even after the South American team earned a penalty corner.

Australia tried to attack from that point and in the 29th minute with just a few seconds left, Beale Daniel scored to take 2-1 lead.

In the third quarter, Argentina tried to penetrate the circle. In the 32nd minute, Casella Maico struck gold for Argentina, steering the ball into the net after receiving a pass right in front of the goal. Both teams were levelled 2-2.

Australia won a PC in the 35th minute but could not make much of it. It was followed by Argentina getting a PC in the 39th minute and they failed to score too. The scoreline read 2-2 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Australia were as looking forward to outclassing their opponents and won a PC, which was wasted. In the 48th minute, Ferreiro Martin went dancing through the Australian defence and hit a reverse stick into the bottom of the goal to hand Argentina a lead for the first time.

Australia pulled its goalkeeper out as an outfielder. Their attacking intent was rewarded well as Gower Blake sliced the ball into the roof of the net to make it 3-3. The match ended with both teams even. (ANI)

