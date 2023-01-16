Men's Hockey WC: Late strike from Charlet helps France clinch 2-1 win over valiant South Africa

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): A late strike from Victor Charlet helped France keep their hopes of progress in the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup alive after defeating a valiant South Africa 2-1 in their Pool A match at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

With the win, France now sits third in their pool with three points, behind table-toppers Australia and Argentina due to one loss and an inferior goal difference.

South Africa, on the other hand, lies at the bottom of the points table with zero points and two losses in two games.

At the start of the first quarter, France had better control over the ball, but it did not translate into any circle penetrations. In the seventh minute, France earned a penalty stroke and Victor Charlet converted it to make it 1-0 for France, less than 10 minutes into the match.

Barely seven minutes later, South Africa won a penalty corner and skipper Connor Beuchamp's fierce strike couldn't be blocked by the French shot-stopper. It was honours even at the end of the first quarter.

France earned a penalty corner in the 21st minute but Goyet could not do much with it. Both sides made no penetrations into the others half as both sets of midfielders seemed content supplementing their defence.

At the end of the second quarter and the first half, the scoreline read 1-1.



In the third quarter, both sides pushed for a goal in the quest of a win. South Africa created chances but failed to cahs in on them.

In fact, both sides won penalty corners in this quarter but could not convert them.

With 15 minutes left for the end of the third quarter, the scoreline still read 1-1.

In the final quarter, South Africa looked more proactive and eager. They tried to find holes in the French defence but ran into a wall every time.

France won a penalty corner in the 56th minute and Charlet smashed the ball into the left bottom corner of the net, helping his side gain a lead with just four minutes to go for the hooter.

France held on to their lead in the closing minutes and eventually got over the line, albeit with a slender 2-1 margin.

Charlet earned 'Player of the Match' award for finding the net twice. (ANI)

