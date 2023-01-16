Men's Hockey WC: Three-time champions Netherlands clinch second win of tournament, down New Zealand 4-0

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): Three-time champions Netherlands continued their good run at the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha as they defeated New Zealand 4-0 with Brinkman Thierry scoring two goals in a Pool C match at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

With this victory, the Netherlands are at the top of their pool with six points with two wins in two games and look set for a direct quarterfinal qualification. On the other hand, the Black Sticks are in the second position in the table, with three points and one win in two games.

The Netherlands kept an aggressive pace in the match. They got off to a good start as skipper Brinkman scored in the second minute to give his side an early lead. A pass came from Tjep Hoedemakers near the circle and there was little New Zealand defenders could do to stop him.

New Zealand also got themselves some chances including a penalty corner in the fourth minute and a strike from Joseph Morrison, but both did not lead to goals. The Dutch seemed to dominate the proceedings.

In the 12th minute, Brinkman scored another goal, van Heijningen passed the ball to skipper and there was no goalkeeper in sight to stop the skipper from netting his second to make the scoreline read 2-0 for the Dutch.

The Netherlands earned a penalty corner, but it was defended well by NZ.



The first quarter ended with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of the Netherlands.

The second quarter was also dominated by the Netherlands. In the 19th minute, Bijen Koen scored to triple the lead.

The Dutch got another penalty corner but Jip Janssen's flick was saved well by New Zealand. At the end of the second quarter and the half-time, Netherlands led 3-0.

In the third quarter, no goals were scored but the action was fast-paced. New Zealand's Sam Lane, Sam Hiha and Simon Child tried to score but could not. NZ's Blair Tarrant got a green card and his side was left a player short for two minutes. At the end of the third quarter, the scoreline read 3-0 in favour of the Netherlands.

Netherlands started off really well in the final quarter. Bijen failed to score but the attacking intent of his side was clear. In the 54th minute, Tjep Hoedemakers deflected a pass off Thijs van Dam and the goalkeeper Dixon was left to see the ball go past him. The scoreline now read 4-0 for the Dutch.

The three-time champions kept passing the ball to each other to prevent their opponent from getting it. The final quarter ended and the Dutch won the match 4-0. With this, Netherlands got their 25th win over New Zealand, who have won only four matches against the three-time champions and five matches have ended in a draw.

For his two goals, Brinkman was given the 'Player of the Match award. (ANI)

