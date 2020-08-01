Men's, women's hockey teams for Tokyo Olympics to join national camp in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Members of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams bound for Tokyo Olympics will join the national camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru from August 4.

The decision was taken by Sports Authority of India (SAI) after formal permission was received from the state government to begin training at the Bengaluru campus.

"The camp will begin in keeping with all protocols and in strict adherence to the SOPs of SAI and that of the state government. Athletes, coaches and support staff will also be tested when they arrive in Bengaluru to ensure that all campers are at a reduced risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus," SAI said in a statement.

The athletes, coaches and support staff, who were on a home break, will join the camp on August 4 and undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine inside the campus.

Considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the permission from the state government has been given subject to all arriving athletes, coaches and support staff adhering to institutional quarantine protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Government of Karnataka.

As a proactive measure, SAI Bengaluru administration has already held online workshops for athletes, coaches and support staff scheduled to join the camp on precautionary measures to be followed while on campus. (ANI)

