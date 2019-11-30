Narinder Batra explains the need to have high performance centres

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra on Wednesday explained the importance of having high-performance centres saying that India got to have those to grow in sports.

"I think the high-performance centre is a very important thing. India is a country which has won so many medals. Today, if any country wants to grow in sports, then they need a high-performance centre. In that centre, you can analyse an athlete from top to bottom and then you train them accordingly but India had none," Batra said in a press conference held here.

"So, this first centre in Odisha which has already started with the support of the government of Odisha should be appreciated. So, the high-performance centre for every sport is very important if you want to grow. That is the reason why we win two medals at the Olympics. We say, we played throughout the year but (the reason is) we never analyse the player," he added.

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Department of Sports Odisha, Vishal Dev, who accompanied Batra during the press conference, said they are working towards high performance across nine disciplines.

"We are in the process of setting up high-performance centres across nine disciplines now. Seven of them have become operational, out of temporary facilities and once the permanent facilities are ready, they will move. So, that permanent facility is going to come up at another location. Athletics and hockey are going to be based here out of Kalinga stadium. Other like shooting, football and swimming etc are going to be based outside," he said. (ANI)

