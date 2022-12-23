Naveen Patnaik chairs all-party meeting on Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], December 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held an all-party meeting on Thursday here to discuss the preparations and activities for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023.

He welcomed all the dignitaries present and sought their support and suggestions for the World Cup. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the continuous support from the Government of India for the Hockey Men's World Cup, a release said.

Naveen Patnaik suggested that Chief Ministers of all the states be personally invited to the Hockey World Cup.

All the members supported the suggestion and it was decided that the all-party delegation will visit various states and extend invitations to the Chief Ministers to visit Odisha and participate in the World Cup as esteemed guests.

He suggested to the Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan that the Hockey World Cup may be promoted through schools and colleges across India.



Pradhan supported the proposal and also added that it is a rare instance of a country and a state conducting the World Cup two times consecutively and this will also be added to the textbooks of the school students.

Pradhan further said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership players are being given importance and now major federations and IOA have players as the office bearers.

He suggested that the all-party meeting should appeal to the citizens of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to launch Swachchata campaigns to ensure cleanliness in the cities for the World Cup. He further suggested that Odia handlooms like Kotpad shawls should be promoted and presented to the teams and visitors.

He informed the dignitaries that G-20 Summit-related three meetings will be held in Odisha during the next year and requested the Government of Odisha for support to successfully conduct of the meetings.

Narasingha Mishra, Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, thanked the Chief Minister for taking all parties into confidence for the mega event.

Rama Krushna Panda, National Secretary CPI, while extending support to the World Cup suggested that the hockey students from the school level should be provided access to the matches. The ex-hockey players should also be honoured during this period. (ANI)

