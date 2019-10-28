Netherlands trounced Pakistan by 6-1 for the Olympic spot. (Photo/ International Hockey Federation Twitter)
Netherlands trounced Pakistan by 6-1 for the Olympic spot. (Photo/ International Hockey Federation Twitter)

Netherlands beat Pakistan, secure Olympic berth

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:35 IST

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Oct 28 (ANI): The Netherlands hockey team on Monday secured their Tokyo Olympic 2020 berth after defeating Pakistan in the second leg of the qualifier.
The Netherlands trounced Pakistan by 6-1 for the Olympic spot. With this defeat, Pakistan's dream of competing in the premier event came to an end.
In the first qualifier, Netherlands were restricted to 4-4 draw on Saturday. But the host came out all guns blazing in the second qualifiers and completely overpowered Pakistan.
Moreover, Canada also booked their place in the Tokyo Olympics after they defeated Ireland. In the second leg, Canada registered a 3-1 win over Ireland. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:31 IST

Jordan Henderson lauds Fabinho for 'good performance' against Tottenham

Leeds [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson praised his teammate Fabinho after his 'good performance' against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:43 IST

Reece Topley signs two-year deal with Surrey Cricket

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Surrey Cricket on Monday announced that England bowler Reece Topley has signed a two-year white-ball contract.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:01 IST

Dejan Lovren terms Liverpool's win over Tottenham as massive

Liverpool [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Dejan Lovren termed his club's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League as a 'massive, massive win'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:30 IST

It's a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England,...

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Jonny Bairstow said that it is a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England as they possess 'very talented guys'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:18 IST

Mauricio Pochettino fully supports Tottenham despite defeat

Leeds [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he fully supports the team despite the defeat by Liverpool in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:48 IST

Self-belief made me win World Wushu Championships: Praveen Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Praveen Kumar, a 22-year-old from Haryana, created history by winning the World Wushu Championships earlier this month. He says it was his self-belief that made him achieve this feat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:16 IST

Javeria, Bismah hand Pakistan second T20I win over Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 28 (ANI): Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women to register a victory by 15 runs against Bangladesh in the second T20I and seal the three-match series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:37 IST

India-Bangladesh second Test likely to be day-night

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played under lights if Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) approves the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) request.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:01 IST

Swaroop Singh Kuntal becomes fastest Indian to complete Ironman Malaysia

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Langkawi Island became the fastest Indian to complete Ironman Malaysia in a record timing of 12 hours and 14 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:06 IST

Starc to miss second T20I against Sri Lanka for brother's wedding

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 28 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the second T20I against Sri Lanka in order to attend his brother's wedding function.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:51 IST

Russian team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers clash against India, Russian men's team arrived in Bhubaneshwar here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:27 IST

India-Bangladesh T20I to be held as planned despite poor air quality

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources said that the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be held as scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium here despite air quality in Delhi deteriorating post-Diwali.

Read More
iocl