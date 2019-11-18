Hockey India logo
Hockey India logo

Odisha: 33 Hockey players report at senior men national camp

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:14 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The 33 players named by Hockey India reported for the senior men's national camp at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Monday.
The players reported to chief coach Graham Reid for a three-week training and conditioning camp which will conclude on December 8.
The Indian men's team recently secured their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by defeating Russia 11-3 on aggregate at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. The team will now look to regroup and evaluate their performances at the recently held Qualifiers.
With the focus now shifting on to the FIH Pro League 2020 which kick-starts in January 2020, the players will undergo three weeks of routine fitness training to maintain their levels and stay in the rhythm, which will then be followed by another training camp scheduled to begin on December 29.
The players' list includes Goalkeepers -- PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera and Krishan Bahadur Pathak.
Defenders -- Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dispan Tirkey have been called-up.
Midfielders -- Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Ashis Kumar Topno, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim and Raj Kumar Pal have been included in the list.
While Forwards -- Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Simranjeet Singh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay have also been called-up for the camp.
"Given there is no tournament immediately following this 3-week camp in Bhubaneswar, it is a perfect opportunity for us to change focus from team tactics to more about individual improvement. We will do this through detailed analysis and review from our performances last season including the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. This will provide a good road-map for us in our quest to squeeze as much improvement as we can in the next nine months," Reid said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:45 IST

We will form committee for Sports Code: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Committee for Sports Code will be formed so that the sports federations are run efficiently.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:43 IST

India announces U19 squad for first, second one-dayer against Afghanistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India U19 squad for the first two matches of the one-day series against Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:05 IST

Kiren Rijiju felicitates World Para Athletics Championships medal winners

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the performance of the Indian para-athletes and felicitated them for their display in the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai that concluded last week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:25 IST

Not thinking about revenge, only points matter: Sunil Chhetri...

Muscat [Oman], Nov 18 (ANI): Ahead of India's clash against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Sunil Chhetri has said the team is not thinking about revenge and their only focus is to get the three points.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:03 IST

Vijender Singh to take on Charles Adamu in Rotunda Rumble 2 debut

Dubai [UAE], Nov 18 (ANI): After a successful US debut, India's knockout king Vijender Singh is all set for his next challenge against former Ghanaian Olympian and two times Commonwealth Super Middleweight Champion Charles Adamu in the Rotunda Rumble 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:27 IST

Pooran will learn from his mistake: Steve Smith on ball-tampering

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith said that the West Indies player Nicholas Pooran will learn from his mistakes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed him a four-match suspension for ball-tampering.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:49 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed can come back to Pakistan team, says Imran Khan

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan hinted that Sarfaraz Ahmed can return to the team after he was dropped for the Australia tour.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:37 IST

Rajat Sharma takes up charge as DDCA president after ombudsman's order

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Rajat Sharma assumed the charge of the office of president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday after ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed put his and other officials' resignations on hold and asked them to continue in their respective r

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:45 IST

Challenge for batsmen, fun for bowlers: Madan Lal on pink-ball Test

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday said that the pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a challenge for the batsmen but it will be fun for the bowlers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:54 IST

Cricket Australia bans Emily Smith for one year

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday handed a one-year ban to Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Adam Voges certain of Ashton Agar's availability for final

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Western Australia head coach Adam Voges is certain that Ashton Agar will be available for the Marsh One-Day Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:28 IST

Recent trades are reflection of the challenges we are facing,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said that their recent trades have been made keeping in mind the challenges they face.

Read More
iocl