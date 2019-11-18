Odisha: 33 Hockey players report at senior men national camp

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The 33 players named by Hockey India reported for the senior men's national camp at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

The players reported to chief coach Graham Reid for a three-week training and conditioning camp which will conclude on December 8.

The Indian men's team recently secured their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by defeating Russia 11-3 on aggregate at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. The team will now look to regroup and evaluate their performances at the recently held Qualifiers.

With the focus now shifting on to the FIH Pro League 2020 which kick-starts in January 2020, the players will undergo three weeks of routine fitness training to maintain their levels and stay in the rhythm, which will then be followed by another training camp scheduled to begin on December 29.

The players' list includes Goalkeepers -- PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera and Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders -- Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dispan Tirkey have been called-up.

Midfielders -- Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Ashis Kumar Topno, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim and Raj Kumar Pal have been included in the list.

While Forwards -- Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Simranjeet Singh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay have also been called-up for the camp.

"Given there is no tournament immediately following this 3-week camp in Bhubaneswar, it is a perfect opportunity for us to change focus from team tactics to more about individual improvement. We will do this through detailed analysis and review from our performances last season including the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. This will provide a good road-map for us in our quest to squeeze as much improvement as we can in the next nine months," Reid said. (ANI)

