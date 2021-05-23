Odisha CM's aide VK Pandian conferred with FIH Presidents award

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): V Karthikeyan Pandian, an IAS officer, and private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was conferred with President's award by International Hockey Federation during the 47th FIH Congress on Saturday.

Karthikeyan was awarded for his contribution towards the development and promotion of hockey in Odisha.

"Congratulations to Mr. V Karthikeyan Pandian, IAS, and Private Secretary Private Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha, on being recognised with the FIH Presidents Award during the #47thFIHCongress today," Hockey India tweeted.

"A well-deserved acknowledgment for his outstanding contribution and services to hockey in Odisha," it added.

Former Indian Test skipper Anil Kumble on Sunday congratulated Karthikeyan for the honour.



"Hearty Congratulations to Shri Karthikeyan Pandian IAS on the #FIHhonour May @sports_odisha grow in strength," Kumble tweeted.

In March, the Odisha government, led by CM Naveen Patnaik bagged the prestigious Sportstar Aces Award, 'Best State of the decade for the Promotion of Sports' at an award ceremony here in the state capital.

Patnaik received the award from Olympic gold medallist and former India hockey captain MM Somaya.

Meanwhile, FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra on Saturday created a historic milestone as he became the first Indian to be elected as President of the FIH for the second consecutive term at the 47th FIH Congress.

Batra's victory was based on unanimous decision as he secured 63 votes out of 124 to edge past a tough opponent in Belgium's Marc Coudron, the only other candidate for the FIH Presidency at the Congress. (ANI)

