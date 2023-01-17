Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in front of so many people: Australian captain Eddie Ockenden

Rourkela (Odisha)[India], January 17 (ANI): The hockey world has been treated to a showcase of the sport's elite talent at the 2023 Men's FIH Odisha Hockey World Cup, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, but it isn't just the players making headlines.

The state-of-the-art facilities at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneshwar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela have impressed players and teams from all over the world.

In recent times, the Kalinga Stadium has been the hub for international hockey, it seats over 15,000 people and many stalwarts of international hockey have witnessed the transformational journey of the stadium.



Colin Batch, Coach of the Australian Men's National Hockey team, (who are currently ranked number one), said "We've watched the stadium develop in the last 4 to 5 years. The players are enjoying playing here and it is one of the best stadiums in the world."

Both the venues have featured several sold-out clashes in the World Cup so far, the air thick with excitement as the audience revels in the atmosphere.

"For many players, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in front of so many people, the crowd has been amazing and looking forward to the next few days," Eddie Ockenden, the Australian skipper said.

Besides the exhilarating action on the pitch, the venues feature a plethora of activities. Including fan parks and cultural festivals. Olly Land, inspired by the mascot of Odisha Sports, Olly, is one such fan park, a themed fan experience based on the mascot for Odisha Sports, 'Olly'.

Olly Land comprises many features to captivate visitors, including a stunning display of lights in the form of art installations that highlight the rich culture of Odisha. The fan parks offer visitors a chance to watch matches and enjoy a carnival of activities such as live food counters, music and games. (ANI)

