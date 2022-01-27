PM Modi condoles demise of hockey legend Charanjit Singh

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of hockey legend Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Charanjit Singh who passed away in Una district, Himachal Pradesh due to age-related complications.

The two-time Olympian was 92. He was part of India's glorious days in hockey.

"Saddened by the passing away of noted Hockey player, Shri Charanjit Singh. He played a key role in the successes of the Indian Hockey Team, most notably in the Rome and Tokyo Olympics in the 1960's. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

A charismatic halfback, Charanjit Singh had led the Indian team to a historic Gold Medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, beating Pakistan in the final, and was also part of the Indian team that won silver in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

Born on 20 November 1929, Charanjit Singh was an alumnus of Col. Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, and Punjab University.

After his illustrious career in international hockey, he worked as Director of the Physical Education department at Himachal Pradesh University, in Shimla. (ANI)