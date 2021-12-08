Police Hockey C'ship: Karnataka survives Uttar Pradesh scare to move into quarters

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Hosts Karnataka held Uttar Pradesh to a 1-1 draw in a tense pool D match to advance into the quarter-finals of the 70th All India Police Hockey Championships here on Tuesday.

Playing in front of a boisterous home crowd, the Karnataka State Police created several chances in the attacking circle but could not convert. After a goal-less three quarters, it was UP Police who scored the first goal of the match in the 49th minute through Arvind Gaund.

Trailing 0-1, KSP did well to hold their nerves in the dying minutes of the match to score in the 54th minute. It was KSP captain NB Pradeep who struck a fine field goal that ensured they make it to the next round.

On Wednesday, KSP will take on Jharkhand Police in the quarterfinal match at 1530 hrs.



In another exciting match in pool B, Punjab Police rode on star striker Ramandeep Singh's double goal to beat BSF Jalandhar 5-1. An experienced Punjab side dominated the proceedings despite a poor start having conceded an early goal by Hatinder Singh in the 2nd minute.

After a minor setback, Punjab bounced back to stitch together a fine attack to score in through Karanbir Singh (7'), Pawandeep Singh (8'), Kanwarjeet Singh (19') and Ramandeep Singh (19' and 53'). Punjab Police will look to continue their fine form as they take on CISF Delhi at 1100 hrs.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police beat Gujarat Police 11-0 in a one-sided match in pool C. Goals were scored by Ashok Lakra (2', 36', 43', 47'), captain Anil Kullu (5'), Janerious Tirkey (16'), Sudhir Barla (19'), Simon Barla (32', 58') and Bijay Lakra (45', 50'). Odisha Police will face-off against Tamil Nadu Police at 1300 hrs.

In another one-sided match, CRPF Jalandhar beat Madhya Pradesh Police 6-0 in their group A encounter.

Goal scorers of the match were Bikash Kujur (5'), Md Masiullah Khan (7'), captain Ignacius Toppo (9'), Lovejeet Singh (11'), Rahul Sharma (21') and Ishqpreet Singh (37'). Although CRPF Jalandhar did well to win this match, they were unable to advance to the next round. (ANI)

