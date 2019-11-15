PR Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh

Pro League will give match practice before Olympics, says PR Sreejesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said that the team will get 15-20 matches before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Pro League which will be a good match practice.
"Olympics are almost a year away so definitely before that we are preparing for the Pro League. We will almost play 15-20 matches prior to Olympics that is going to be a good initiative," Sreejesh told ANI.
"Half of the youngsters who are in the team now will gain more experience through playing against all the top teams. I believe that by the time Olympics come the team will be in a good shape," he added.
India qualified for the Olympics after defeating Russian in the qualifiers with an aggregate score of 11-3. Sreejesh still believes that there is a scope of improvement in all the areas of the game.
"We need to sharpen all the areas from the goalkeeping to the finishing. In all the parts we need to have a very close look. Definitely important part is how to score a goal through penalty corners or in the forward line. When it comes to a dying moment we should get more players in the defensive stretcher. That is going to be the main part," Sreejesh said.
"We are improving a lot. Latestly in the Olympics Qualifiers, we have got four drag-flickers in the team. So that is a good sign for us because four of them are performing really well and healthy competition is always good for the team's performance," he added.
The 31-year-old experienced custodian hailed the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and said is doing a good job as he is enthusiast about sports.
"The Sports Minister is doing really good, he is an enthusiast about sports and was there in qualifiers to witness the match. That is the great support from the ministry and we believe that this government is going to help us throughout the Olympics. They are doing a wonderful job," Sreejesh said.
Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh said that the side needs to bring consistency in the training and have to improve where required.
"We have to believe in the process and have to bring consistency in the training sessions for the better results in the Olympics. There is always a room for improvement in all areas," Rupinder said.
"Government has been really good with us and supporting us. Odisha government is sponsoring us and providing us whatever we need," he added.
Indian defender Harmanpreet Singh said that their target is to get a medal for the country in the Olympics.
"Our target was to qualify for the Olympics and we won all the matches. We improved our mistakes what we did on the Belgium tour. We have matches to play before the Olympics for improvement. We have improved a lot. Our target is to get an Olympic medal for the country," Harmanpreet said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:35 IST

Shame they couldn't give you a 'blank canvas': Michael Vaughan...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has reacted to Graeme Smith's withdrawal from contention for the post of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:20 IST

Shubham Sharma replaces injured Parth Rekhade in Emerging Teams...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The All-India junior selection committee on Friday named Shubham Sharma as the replacement for the injured Parth Rekhade in India's squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:20 IST

When cricket's most-watched rivalry gave the world two most...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): It was on November 15, 1989, when India's Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan's Waqar Younis made their international debuts in the same match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:27 IST

Sydney Sixers sign Steve Smith for upcoming BBL

Sydney [Australia], Nov 15 (ANI): Sydney Sixers on Friday announced the signing of Australian batsman Steve Smith for the upcoming edition of Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:47 IST

Graeme Smith withdraws his name from CSA's Director of Cricket contention

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has withdrawn his name from contention for the post of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:42 IST

Federer avenges Wimbledon loss, defeats Djokovic to reach ATP...

London [UK], Nov 15 (ANI): Roger Federer on Thursday (local time) avenged his Wimbledon loss as he defeated Serbia's Novak Djokovic to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals tournament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:28 IST

Raheem Sterling slams England fans for booing Joe Gomez

London [UK], Nov 15 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling has slammed England fans after teammate Joe Gomez was subjected to boos from a section of the crowd in the Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:07 IST

Third T20I: India women thrash West Indies by 7 wickets, clinch series

Guyana [West Indies], Nov 15 (ANI): India women thrashed West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I here on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:00 IST

England, France seal their place in Euro 2020

Nyon [Switzerland], Nov 15 (ANI): England and France have sealed their place for next year's Euro Cup after winning their respective matches in the qualifying tournament on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:59 IST

Kane Williamson returns to Kiwi squad for Test series against...

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 15 (ANI): Skipper Kane Williamson has returned to New Zealand squad for the upcoming Test series against England and Australia, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:12 IST

India play out 1-1 draw against Afghanistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 14 (ANI): India played out a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Central Republican Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Meeting was productive, shooting issue to look into, says IOA...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had a productive meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CWF) CEO David Grevemberg and president Louise Martin and discussed the issue of shooting with them on Thursday.

Read More
iocl