Punjab, Services start with wins in Hockey India Senior Men National Championship

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): In the first match of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championships 2020 (A division), Hockey Punjab beat their nemesis Hockey Chandigarh 2-0 in their Pool A tie on Thursday.

Varinder Singh (41') and Karanbir Singh (56') scored a goal each that helped Hockey Punjab win the match.

In another Pool A match, Services Sports Control Board beat hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-1. Striker Kuldeep (1'), Jugraj Singh (12', 43'), Ashis Topno (48') and Ajinkya Jadhav (59') scored for the winning team while Mohd. Amir Khan was the lone scorer for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

A star-studded Petroleum Sports Promotion Board secured a 6-2 win against Central Reserve Police Force in their Pool B match. Devinder Walmiki (4'), Talwinder Singh (9'), Gurjinder Singh (21'), Bharat (24'), Mandeep Antil (27'), Harjeet Singh (34') scored goals for the winning team while Randeep Bhahia (40') and Bikash Kujur (54') scoring a goal each for Central Reserve Police Force.

The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd drew with Comptroller & Auditor General of India in their Pool C match. The Mumbai team made a flying start with goals by Sadiq Mohammad (14', 40') and Yuvraj Walmiki (36') giving the team a 3-0 lead. However, their opponents bounced back with back-to-back goals by Imran Khan (jersey number 17) (48'), Imran Khan (jersey number 10) (57') and Mani Kanta Venkateshwarlu (59') to draw the match. (ANI)

