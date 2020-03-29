Rani Rampal urges fans to stay at home to win battle against coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Indian women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Sunday urged fans to stay at home to 'win' the battle against coronavirus.

Rampal took to Twitter and wrote: "To fight against Coronavirus is everyone's responsibility and with collective effort we will win this. Let's contribute for our families, nation by staying at home. #StayHomeSaveLives."

The deadly virus took a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged, while 25 deaths have been reported.

To contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

