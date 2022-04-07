SAI, Ghumanhera Riser's, Madhya Pradesh win on 1st day of HI Jr Women Academy National Championship 2022

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Sports Authority of India Academy, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered victories on day one of the Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 here in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

While Sports Authority of India Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy collected three points each after their rivals faced defeat in their respective games on the opening day of the tournament.



In Pool A, SAI Academy picked up three critical points after their opponents S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy forfeited the match.





Ghumanhera Riser's Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 6-2 in the second match of the day in Pool A. Kajal (48', 52', 55', 58') starred with four goals, while Khushi (27') and Nisha (31') contributed one goal each for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy. Meanwhile, Asha Rani (6') and Captain Rajni (57') were the goalscorers for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta.



The third match of the day, between Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, was also forfeited, giving the latter three valuable points.



The last match of the opening day between Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in Pool B is set to begin on Wednesday. (ANI)

