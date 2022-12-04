Senior Men Inter-Department National C'ship: PNB, AIPSCB, SSCB clinch wins

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 saw thrilling action on Day 2 here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi.

In the first match of the day, Punjab National Bank defeated Canara Bank 7-1 in Pool C. Gurjinder Singh (14', 53', 60') hit his second hat-trick in the tournament, while Naveen Antil (3'), Sumit Toppo (4'), Satender Kumar (21') and Vishal Antil (30') scored one goal apiece to take Punjab National Bank to a comfortable victory. Pruthvi Raj G. N. (27') scored the only goal for Canara Bank.

In the second Pool C match of the day, Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Sashastra Seema Bal 12-0. Jaskaran Singh (19', 20', 35', 42') was the star performer as he scored four goals. Sanjay (5', 29', 36') and Maninder Singh (22', 32', 48') played brilliantly as smashed hit hat-tricks. Satbir Singh (11') and Rajinder Singh (18') also contributed to Punjab & Sind Bank's victory.



All India Police Sports Control Board forfeited their Pool D match against Sports Authority of India, resulting in a default win for Sports Authority of India.

The fourth match of the day saw Services Sports Control Board beating Food Corporation of India 8-2 in Pool D. Harman Singh (12', 24', 31', 41') starred with a hat-trick for Services Sports Control Board, while Sukhdev Singh (3'), Kuldeep (18'), Ajinkya Jadhav (39') and Jobanpreet Singh (57') scored a goal each. Hans Raj (44') and Boby Singh Dhami (56') scored goals for Food Corporation of India in the match.

Central Secretariat defeated I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team 7-0 in Pool B. Govind Singh Rawat (39', 43') and Senthilnayagam R (8', 53') scored the most goals for Central Secretariat.

Dharambir Yadav (14'), Parveen Kumar (27') and Machaiah Pa (36') also contributed to Central Secretariat's victory.

In the last match of the day, Comptroller & Auditor General of India registered a thrilling 3-2 win over Central Reserve Police Force in Pool A. Surya Prakash Potluri (20'), Raushan Kumar (38') and Mohammad Faraz (59') scored goals for Comptroller & Auditor General of India, while Saroj Ekka (42') and Lovejeet Singh (49') hit goals for Central Reserve Police Force. (ANI)

