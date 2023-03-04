Senior Men Inter-Department National C'ship: Sports Authority of Gujarat suffer defeat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): It was a successful day for Railway Sports Promotion Board, Food Corporation of India, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Canara Bank as they secured win in their respective matches on day six of 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 being held in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In the first match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Central Reserve Police Force 3-0, in Pool-A. Amit Rohidas (24') started off well for Railway Sports Promotion Board and scored a magnitude opening goal of the match in the second quarter of the game. Harsahib Singh (28') and Joginder Singh (50') scored one goal each to take the game away from Central Reserve Police Force and grabbed three more points in the points table.



The second match of the day was played between Food Corporation of India and Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy, in Pool-A. Food Corporation of India registered their third win in the tournament as they defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 7-0. Abhishek Gandhi (23',37') and Yokeshwaran (44',54') scored two goals each on regular intervals whereas Samarth Prajapati (8'), Advaith Nachappa K.M. (21'), Rinku Antil (40') scored one goal each to help their side secure a comfortable win over Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy.

In the third match of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Sports Authority of India 6-2, in Pool-B. Both the teams started off well as Gurjinder Singh (3', 44') and Arjun (3') scored first-goal in the third minute for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Sports Authority of India respectively. Captain Devindar Sunil Walmiki (20',60'+) scored two crucial goals whereas Sunil Yadav (2') and Talwinder Singh (58') scored one goal each to maintain the lead against Sports Authority of India. Chiran Medappa (34') also scored for Sports Authority of India.

Last match of the day was a close contest between Canara Bank and Tamil Nadu Police with a scoreline of 6-5 in favour of Canara Bank, in Pool-B. Somaiah Kuppanda (6',22') scored two goals for Canara Bank. Majji Ganesh (18'), Sathwik Hr (26'), Sunil P Benjamin (30') and K Verghese John (43') also scored one goal each for their side. In reply, M. Vijay (56',58') scored a couple of goals for Tamil Nadu Police. Surender (38'), Nandhakrishnan K. (45'), Shanmugavel S. (48') scored a goal each. (ANI)

