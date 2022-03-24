Senior Women Inter-Department National C'ship: Railway Sports PB beat SAI on Day 1

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The second Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2022 witnessed thrilling Day 1 matches on Wednesday here.

In the opening match of the day in Pool A, Railway Sports Promotion Board faced off against the Sports Authority of India. Anupa Barla opened the scoring for Railway Sports Promotion Board in the 7th minute, giving her team a 1-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Priyanka Wankhede added the 2nd goal in the 25th minute, while Shilpi Dabas added the 3rd goal for her team in the 27 minute. Devika Sen scored the 4th goal in the 37th minute as Railway Sports Promotion Board took a 4-0 lead.

Anupa Barla scored her 2nd goal of the match in the 48th minute, after which Devika Sen scored the 6th goal for her team in the 51st minute. Agnes Malsawmkimi scored the solitary goal for Sports Authority of India as Railway Sports Promotion Board picked up a brilliant 6-1 win.



The second match of the day in Pool A was a tight contest between Sashastra Seema Bal and the All India Police Sports Control Board. The two teams showcased brilliant defensive strategies in the first two quarters, without conceding any goal in their nets.

Kumudini Kullu broke the resistance in the 43rd minute giving Sashastra Seema Bal a 1-0 lead. In the 55th minute, Kumudini Kullu scored another goal as Sashastra Seema Bal won the match 2-0.

In the third and final game of the day in Pool A, Steel Plant Sports Board faced off against UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy in a thrilling contest. Manisha Dhawal opened the scoring straight away, scoring the first goal in the 4th minute.

UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy defended well in the 2nd quarter, but Arti Kashyap managed to get the 2nd goal in the 27th minute. In the final minutes of the third quarter, Mayuri Rai extended her team's lead with the third goal, and in the 48th minute, she struck the fourth goal for her team.

Mamta Rani scored the sole goal for UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy in the 58th minute as Steel Plant Sports Board picked up a 4-1 win. (ANI)

