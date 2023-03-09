Services Sports Control Board wins 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 on Wednesday by defeating Railway Sports Promotion Board 2-2 (SO 3-1) in the shootout.

The Services Sports Control Board finished third in the tournament after defeating the Central Industrial Security Force 7-2.

Yuvraj Walmiki (6') got the Railway Sports Promotion Board off to a good start, but their joy was short-lived as Sunil Yadav (8') and Vikramjit Singh (27') scored one goal each for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board to take the lead at the half.

Later, Ajit Kumar Reddy (58') scored a crucial goal in the game's final minutes to tie the game at 2-2 at the end of the fourth quarter. Talwinder Singh, Captain Devindar Sunil Walmiki and Vikramjit Singh were on the target for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board during the shootout while Pankaj Kumar Rajak stood tall for his side as they recorded an exciting victory.

In the 3/4th place match, Services Sports Control Board defeated Central Industrial Security Force 7-2 to finish the tournament at the third spot.

Harman Singh (13', 30') smashed two goals for Services Sports Control Board while Sushil Dhanwar (9'), Pawan Rajbhar (22'), Ajinkya Jadhav (38'), Jobanpreet Singh (53') and Jagjot Singh (58') contributed with one goal each. On the other hand, Vashudev (19') and Vishal Rana (24') scored one goal each for the Central Industrial Security Force. (ANI)

