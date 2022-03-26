SGPC defeat Jai Bharat 9-1 in HI Sub-Junior Academy National C'ship

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and S G P C Hockey Academy recorded victories in their respective games on the fourth day of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship at the Ghumanhera Hockey Stadium here.

Meanwhile, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy collected three crucial points after their rivals forfeited their respective games on Saturday.

In the opening contest of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy were awarded three points after Markandeshwar Hockey Academy forfeited the match. With this, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy have solidified their spot at the top of the Pool A table with six points.

They kick-started their campaign with a 9-0 win over HIM Academy on Thursday.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre won the second match of the day against Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 7-1 in Pool B. Mohd Ahad netted the first goal of the match in the 7th minute and it was the only strike that came off Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy's quarters throughout the game.



Silheiba Lisham (17', 22', 23') was the standout performer for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre as he netted a perfect hat-trick in the second quarter of the game. Ashu Maurya (10') and Ningombam Amarjit Singh (12') scored one goal each while Amandeep Kandulna (39', 56') contributed with a brace.

In the third encounter of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 5-1 in Pool C. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy skipper Gursewak Singh (14', 22', 40') was at his drastic best as he notched up a hat-trick to take his side to a massive win. Om Rajnesh Saini (13') and Amandeep (34') also contributed with one goal each. Mohit Kumar netted the consolation goal for Cheema Hockey Academy in the 46th minute.

SGPC Hockey Academy recorded a thumping 9-0 victory over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in the fourth contest of the day in Pool D. As many as three goals were scored in the first quarter of the match by Surjit Singh (5'), Jaspreet Singh (7') and Sukhpreet Singh (13').

SGPC Hockey Academy skipper Harshdeep Singh (29', 41', 49') dominated the proceedings of the game in the second, third and fourth quarter by scoring one goal in each quarter to complete his hat-trick. Jaskaranbir Singh (16', 47') netted a brace while Jagjit Singh (28') added one goal to the tally.

In the fourth contest of the day, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited the match and in the process, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy were awarded three points in Pool D.

Earlier on Friday, the Pool H match between Gangpur Sports Academy and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy was forfeited. In another Pool H game, Har Hockey Academy edged past Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 2-0, courtesy of goals from Manav Paul (41') and Jitender (45').

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy will lock horns with Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur in Pool E in the fifth contest of the day, while Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy will battle it out with Namdhari XI in the final fixture of the day. (ANI)

