Sharmila, Gurjit score in India's 2-1 win over Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team defeated the hosts Great Britain by 2-1 in the opening game of five-match series on Friday.

Gurjit scored in the last minute of the match to take India home. With this defeat, India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match bilateral series.

In the gritty first quarter, both the teams attacked each other but were unable to touch the scoreboard due to their sturdy defense.

Despite controlling the second quarter with penalty corners, India was unable to find a breakthrough. The teams went into half-time without troubling the scoreboard.

Great Britain controlled the action in the final quarter scoring the first goal of the match.

India bounced back in the game as Sharmila Devi scored a superb goal to level the scores.

India then won a penalty corner in the final minute of the game, Gurjit converted the penalty corner to give India a much-deserved win.

The second match will be played between both the teams on Sunday. (ANI)

