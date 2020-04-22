Simranjeet Singh analysing his game during coronavirus lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Indian hockey player Simranjeet Singh is making the most out of coronavirus lockdown as the forward is analysing his game by watching his previous performances.

"It surely is a tough time for all of us. We have to stay positive and hope that the situation resolves soon. I have been mostly watching a lot of videos from our previous matches," Hockey India's official website quoted Singh as saying.

"It has given me a chance to patiently go through the footage and note down key aspects that I need to work on, once we can get back on the pitch. We generally have a busy schedule while we are playing, so this is a good use of time to spend on looking back at our performances and learning from them," he added.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has also been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The forward said the team will use this time to work hard and ensure great results on the field.

"It's disappointing that the Olympics has been postponed to next year. We have been in fantastic rhythm since last year and the team was building up well for the Olympics. But, the well-being of the people is more important than anything else and the best decision has been taken. We should certainly utilize the next year to become an even better side. We will ensure that we work harder and produce great results on the field," Singh said.

The India Hockey Teams are currently at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru. Singh said it is wonderful to be staying at the campus as it is helping him maintain fitness and keep him busy during the day.

"It's wonderful to be staying at the SAI campus at the moment. We are given fitness schedules by our Scientific Advisor Robin Arkell and all of us carry out exercises in our rooms. Maintaining fitness is the key for any sportsperson and therefore we put a lot of emphasis on it. Sometimes, I go for an individual run around the campus as well," he said.

"It helps me to stay mentally strong and fresh. Other than exercises, we carry out a host of activities during the day which keeps us busy. I miss home and it would have been great to stay with family during this time, but I wouldn't have been able to use the facilities here," Singh added. (ANI)

