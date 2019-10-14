South Eastern Railway team with the trophy. Photo/ANI
South Eastern Railway team with the trophy. Photo/ANI

South Eastern Railway lifts All India Railway Hockey Championship trophy

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:37 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): South Eastern Railway defeated North Eastern Railway 2-0 to lift 26th All India Railway Hockey Championship trophy, which concluded here on Sunday.
General Manager handed over the trophy to the winning team in the presence of Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raja Ram.
Gracing the occasion, General Manager, East Coast Railway Vidya Bhushan inspired the players and said, "Sporting activities and physical fitness will definitely help security personnel to perform their duties successfully."
Altogether seven RPF teams from different Railway Zones of the country participated in the tournament, which include Northern Railway (New Delhi), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), Western Railway (Mumbai), North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur), Southern Railway (Chennai), West Central Railway (Jabalpur), and Central Railway (Mumbai).
Principal Head of the Departments of East Coast Railway (ECoR) including senior railway officials both from ECoR headquarters and Khurda Road Railway Division were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST

Brigid Kosgei smashes marathon world record in Chicago

Chicago [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Kenyan Brigid Kosgei smashed Paula Radcliffe's world record and became the quickest woman to run in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:06 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Lakshya Sen for winning Dutch Open

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has lauded shuttler Lakshya Sen for winning the Dutch Open men's singles title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:30 IST

India held Bangladesh to 1-1 draw in SAFF U15 Women's Championship

Thimpu [Bhutan], Oct 13 (ANI): India was held to a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the penultimate group stage match of the SAFF U15 Women's Championship at Chalimithang Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 21:59 IST

Match practice is very important before any series: Umesh Yadav

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India pacer Umesh Yadav, who bagged six wickets in the second Test which India won by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday, said that 'match practice is very important' before playing any series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Sultan of Johar Cup: India trounce New Zealand 8-2

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian junior team trounced New Zealand 8-2 in their second match of 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:39 IST

India was better than us in every department, says Faf du...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat in the second Test match on Sunday, South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis has admitted that India was better than them in every department.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:21 IST

Gautam Gambhir's foundation to take care of 100 children of bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is over the moon and has announced that his NGO GG Foundation will take care of 100 children of those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:11 IST

Indian women's team arrive in Kalinga Stadium to attend national camp

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As the FIH Olympic Qualifiers are inching closer, the Indian women's hockey team arrived in Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday to attend a national coaching camp which will commence from October 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:59 IST

Will change medal's colour from silver to gold next time, says...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 13 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani, who bagged a silver in the Women's World Boxing Championship, said she will change her medal's colour to gold in the next edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:07 IST

Cricket fraternity congratulates Indian team on record-breaking victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team after it registered a massive victory over South Africa in the second Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:52 IST

Great team effort, spirit shown by boys: Virat Kohli after...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the teammates as they showcased a 'great team effort and spirited' performance after they won a second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:07 IST

George Linde to replace injured Keshav Maharaj in third Test...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 13 (ANI): South Africa spinner George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in the third Test match against India after the latter sustained a right-shoulder injury.

Read More
iocl