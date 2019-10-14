South Eastern Railway lifts All India Railway Hockey Championship trophy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): South Eastern Railway defeated North Eastern Railway 2-0 to lift 26th All India Railway Hockey Championship trophy, which concluded here on Sunday.

General Manager handed over the trophy to the winning team in the presence of Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raja Ram.

Gracing the occasion, General Manager, East Coast Railway Vidya Bhushan inspired the players and said, "Sporting activities and physical fitness will definitely help security personnel to perform their duties successfully."

Altogether seven RPF teams from different Railway Zones of the country participated in the tournament, which include Northern Railway (New Delhi), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), Western Railway (Mumbai), North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur), Southern Railway (Chennai), West Central Railway (Jabalpur), and Central Railway (Mumbai).

Principal Head of the Departments of East Coast Railway (ECoR) including senior railway officials both from ECoR headquarters and Khurda Road Railway Division were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

