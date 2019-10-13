Indian team celebrating after defeating New Zealand 8-2. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)
Indian team celebrating after defeating New Zealand 8-2. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)

Sultan of Johar Cup: India trounce New Zealand 8-2

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian junior team trounced New Zealand 8-2 in their second match of 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.
Sanjay (17', 22'), Dilpreet Singh (6'), Shilanand Lakra (14'), Mandeep Mor (22'), Suman Beck (45'), Pratap Lakra (50') and Sudeep Chirmako (51') scored for India, while Dylan Thomas (28', 44') notched two goals for New Zealand.
The Indian team started the first quarter on an aggressive note, earning a penalty corner in the second minute of the match. The New Zealand defense unit blocked out the Indian attack and managed to stay in the contest.
However, Dilpreet Singh scored a fantastic field goal to put India in the lead in the 6th minute. India continued to put pressure on New Zealand half and their relentless aggressive game paid dividends when Shilanand Lakra found the back of the net in the 14th minute.
New Zealand tried their best to pull one back, but the Indian defense held their ground as India led 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.
India rode on the momentum and struck their third goal at the start of the second quarter. Sanjay got into a fantastic position and found the breakthrough in the 17th minute. New Zealand fought back and earned a penalty corner soon after, but the Indian defense stood tall once again.
The Indian team continued to make brilliant moves and find openings as captain Mandeep Mor slotted India's fourth goal in the 20th minute. India earned another penalty corner a couple of minutes later, which was exquisitely converted by Sanjay to put India in a dominant position.
New Zealand managed to pull one goal back when they earned a penalty corner in the last few minutes of the second quarter. Dylan Thomas got New Zealand on the board in the 28th minute as the two sides went into their second break with India leading at 5-1.
New Zealand found some momentum and made a few more inroads into the Indian half in the third quarter. They earned a penalty corner right away, which was dutifully saved by the Indian defense. A few minutes later, Dylan Thomas found the back of the net again as New Zealand reduced the gap in the scoreline.
However, in the next minute, the Indian team carried out a counter-attack and scored their sixth goal. Suman Beck scored a fantastic field goal as India led at 6-2 in the 45th minute.
India had a great chance to score their seventh goal when they were awarded a penalty stroke. However, the New Zealand goalkeeper pulled off a great save.
India continued to be the more aggressive side and earned a penalty corner at the start of the fourth quarter. Pratap Lakra got into a brilliant position and struck India's seventh goal in the 50th minute.
Soon after, Uttam Singh made a brilliant run and set up a goal beautifully for Sudeep Chirmako, who struck India's eighth and final goal. India held their lead and notched their second victory of the tournament.
India will now face Japan in their next round-robin league-stage match on October 15. (ANI)

